AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 1.7% lower after Morgan Stanley included it in a review of "secularly challenged" stocks.

The stock has an unattractive outlook for the next 12-18 months, the firm notes.

And it's been called out from time to time in the past few years as investors await a clear reaction to the viewership shift in streaming.

The company said it would lay off 10% of its U.S. workforce alongside emphasizing a strategic shift where it would consider its streaming approach.

While Morgan Stanley is keeping an Equal Weight rating, there's heavy downside risk in its bear case amid the ongoing drop in core subscriptions.

And AMC Plus is a positive for the stock, but its ability to offset degradation on the linear TV side has yet to be proved, it says.