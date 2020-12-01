Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC +15.4% ) announces signing an agreement with AEP Generation Resources, Inc., Southwestern Electric Power Co., and AEP Texas Inc. to provide AEP a non-exclusive license to certain ME2C patents for use in connection with AEP’s coal-fired power plants.

ME2C has agreed to dismiss all claims brought against AEP in the patent litigation, and AEP has agreed to withdraw from petitions for Inter Partes Review.

“We believe this agreement is a testament to AEP’s recognition of our patented technologies and the significant value that our technologies will provide to their coal-fired plants. We look forward to growing a strong business relationship with AEP in the coming years,” stated Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME2C.