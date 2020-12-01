Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF -4.4% ) is forecasting a big jump in copper production next year, driven by higher grades at the Candelaria mine and full-year uninterrupted contributions from Candelaria and Chapada.

The company said that its copper production should increase by 25% in 2021, compared with its 2020 guidance. Total copper production is forecast to be between 275,000 to 299,000 tonnes in 2021.

A more-than-month-long strike at Candelaria, in Chile, ended on Friday, prompting the company to reintroduce its guidance for 2020. Candelaria is forecast to produce between 120,000 and 125,000 tonnes at a cash cost of $1.50/lb this year.

Chapada, in Brazil, is also set to return to full production capacity this month and is forecast to produce 45,000 to 50,000 tonnes of copper and 80,000 oz to 85,000 oz of gold this year.

Lundin expects its zinc production to be between 141,000 and 151,000 tonnes in 2021, before increasing sharply to between 183,000 - 198 000 tonnes in 2022, when the Neves-Corvo Zinc Expansion Project, in Portugal, completes its ramp-up in the first half of that year.

Nickel production is forecast to maintain current levels in 2021 at 15,000 to 18,000 tonnes, before increasing by 10% in the following year.