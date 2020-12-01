McConnell rejects $908B bipartisan pandemic relief plan (updated)

Apparently, the bipartisan effort to break a stalemate over a further pandemic relief proposal is a no-go after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejects the $908B plan.

The package was intended to address the fiscal benefits cliff at the end of the year, when a number of programs are set to expire, including extended unemployment insurance and benefits for gig workers and others not normally covered. Also due to lapse at year-end is the moratorium on student loan payments and eviction protections.

McConnell said he plans to present potential solutions to Republican senators and get their feedback. He has consistently supported so-called "skinny" stimulus bills, with his most recent being a $500B plan.

Updated at 3:40 PM ET: Bloomberg reports that Senate Republicans are backing a $332.7B relief package that would include a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans and would repurpose $140B in unspent funds.

