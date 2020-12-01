Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) jump more than 2%, bouncing from a five-month low in the last session, and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) surged more than 6%, helped by a sharp decline in the U.S. dollar.

February Comex gold closed +2.1% to $1,818.90/oz. in the largest single-session dollar and percentage gain for a most-active contract since Nov. 5, after closing Monday at $1,780.90, the lowest settlement since July 1, while March silver settled +6.6% at $24.09/oz., after falling 5.1% last month.

The yellow metal rebounded with a "little bargain shopping" that was a bit "like Black Friday/Cyber Monday in the gold sector," but "it will take time to repair damage to gold from November... returning above $1,800 is first step before bulls can be in charge once again," Jeff Wright, executive vice president of GoldMining Inc., tells MarketWatch.

"We saw gold recapture the $1,800 level, and a lot of that has to do with the weakening dollar trade," says OANDA's Edward Moya. "The unwind of the gold trade has run its course" and we are likely to see more efforts from the U.S. Congress to support the economy.

The selloff in gold led to a "technical breakdown which we think has now run its course," says Spartan Capital economist Peter Cardillo.

Gainers among precious metal miners today include EGO +10.7% , CDE +8.4% , IAG +5.8% , AUY +5.3% , KGC +4.7% , GOLD +3.5% , HMY +8.5% , HL +7.7% , EXK +7.5% , AG +6% .

