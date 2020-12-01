Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF -1.2% ) entered into an agreement with a syndicate of Canadian banks to amend and extend its revolving credit facility.

A one-year extension of the maturity date from December 5, 2021 to December 5, 2022, with a nominal increase in the interest rates and standby fees. A reduction in the commitment level from $275M to $125M, accompanied by an increase in the uncommitted accordion feature from $50M to $125M.

Company believes that this Amended RCF provides more than ample liquidity for its existing business, as Trican exited Q3 2020 with less than $2M drawn on the RCF.