Celsius Holdings runs to new high as energy drink story plays
Dec. 01, 2020 3:45 PM ET Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)
- Celsius Holdings (CELH +8.0%) rallies again and traded at a new high of $37.36 earlier in the session.
- Shares of beverage stock are up more than 560% YTD as the company has gone with vocal with its goal to grow to be a $1B brand.
- Celsius started the year with only 0.2% market share in energy drinks, but is gaining on Red Bull, Monster and Bang with sales surging on strong consumer demand at gyms and other retail outlets.
