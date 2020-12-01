Celsius Holdings runs to new high as energy drink story plays

  • Celsius Holdings (CELH +8.0%) rallies again and traded at a new high of $37.36 earlier in the session.
  • Shares of beverage stock are up more than 560% YTD as the company has gone with vocal with its goal to grow to be a $1B brand.
  • Celsius started the year with only 0.2% market share in energy drinks, but is gaining on Red Bull, Monster and Bang with sales surging on strong consumer demand at gyms and other retail outlets.
  • Read the Celsius Holdings earnings call transcript.
