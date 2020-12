Amazon hiring for quantum computer hardware efforts

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been hiring for a Quantum Hardware Team for Amazon Web Services, according to job postings spotted by Bloomberg.

On LinkedIn, engineer Marc Runyan lists his job title at Amazon as senior quantum research scientist on the Quantum Research Team and says he's "helping to design and build a quantum computer for Amazon Web Services."

Amazon's cloud competitor IBM (NYSE:IBM) launched its first quantum computer in 2016.

Last year, Amazon launched its Bracket quantum computing service, which helps AWS customers experiment with quantum algorithms.

