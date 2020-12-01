First Quantum reports reserve estimates at Taca Taca project

  • Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +3.9%) has declared a reserve estimate for its Taca Taca copper/molybdenum/gold project, in Argentina.
  • Proven and probable mineral reserve has been estimated at 1.75B tonnes of ore, grading 0.44% copper for 7.7M tonnes of contained copper, 213,500 tonnes of molybdenum and 5.08M ounces of gold.
  • Updated measured and indicated mineral resource is 2.2B tonnes of ore, grading 0.43% copper for 9.45M tonnes of contained copper, 264,500 tonnes of molybdenum and 6.05M ounces of gold.
  • Recovered copper reaches a peak of approximately 275,000 tonnes within the first ten years of operations.
  • The company would only reach a point where it would decide to proceed with the construction of Taca Taca sometime in 2023 or 2024.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.