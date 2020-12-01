First Quantum reports reserve estimates at Taca Taca project
Dec. 01, 2020 3:54 PM ETFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF)FQVLFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +3.9%) has declared a reserve estimate for its Taca Taca copper/molybdenum/gold project, in Argentina.
- Proven and probable mineral reserve has been estimated at 1.75B tonnes of ore, grading 0.44% copper for 7.7M tonnes of contained copper, 213,500 tonnes of molybdenum and 5.08M ounces of gold.
- Updated measured and indicated mineral resource is 2.2B tonnes of ore, grading 0.43% copper for 9.45M tonnes of contained copper, 264,500 tonnes of molybdenum and 6.05M ounces of gold.
- Recovered copper reaches a peak of approximately 275,000 tonnes within the first ten years of operations.
- The company would only reach a point where it would decide to proceed with the construction of Taca Taca sometime in 2023 or 2024.