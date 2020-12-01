AMMO (OTCQB:POWW -10.9% ) prices upsized public offering of 8,564,285 common shares at $2.10/share for the gross proceeds of ~$18M.

Underwriters' overallotment option includes additional purchase of up to 1.28M shares.

"We look forward to using the proceeds of this offering to develop new products, expand our team and upgrade our sales and marketing capabilities," says CEO Fred Wagenhals.

The remaining balance will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Offering is expected to close on Dec. 3, 2020.

Additionally, the stock has been uplisted to Nasdaq.