Interactive Brokers DARTS rise 30% in November

Dec. 01, 2020 3:59 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)IBKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Interactive Brokers Group's (NASDAQ:IBKR) daily average revenue trades of 2.29M in November jump 30% M/M and 179% Y/Y.
  • Ending client equity of $268.7B rise 16% from October and 61% from a year ago.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $33.0B increase 4% M/M and 22% Y/Y and ending client credit balances of $75.1B, including $2.9B in insured bank deposit sweeps, rise 5% M/M and 32% Y/Y.
  • 1.04M client accounts increase 3% from October and 52% from a year ago.
  • Average commission per cleared commissionable order of $2.45, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees, compares with $2.49 in October.
  • Previously: Interactive Brokers Group reports 121% higher DARTs for October (Nov. 2)
