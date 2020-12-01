Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF +2.4% ) has announced a new life-of-mine plan, which includes a proposed mill expansion to 65,000 tonnes/day, for its 75%-owned namesake mine in British Columbia.

The proposed expansion, which builds on the 45,000 tonnes/day expansion currently under way, moves Copper Mountain to about a $1B asset value, says CEO Gil Clausen.

Initial capital cost required to increase throughput to 65,000 tonnes/day is currently estimated to be about $123M, plus $25M contingency.

The current plan assumes completion of construction by the end of 2023 and commissioning at the beginning of 2024.

On average, the expanded mine will produce 139M pounds a year of copper-equivalent.