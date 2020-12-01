Tredegar (NYSE:TG) declares $5.97/share special dividend.

Payable Dec. 18; for shareholders of record Dec. 11; ex-div Dec. 21.

John Steitz, Tredegar’s president and chief executive officer said, “The Special Dividend is a direct result of our strong cash generation that resulted in cash in excess of debt of $28 million at September 30, 2020, which increased further at the end of October with the closing on the sale of our Personal Care business for estimated net proceeds (after transaction costs, purchase price adjustments and transition services) of $45 to $50 million.

