S&P 500 pares gains into the close, but rises on financials, chips strength

Stocks sold off in late trading, trimming sizable gains, but the major averages still closed with solid gains as technology and cyclicals rallied.

The S&P (SP500) +1.1% and Nasdaq (COMP) +1.3% outpaced the Dow (DJI) +0.6% , which felt some weight from Salesforce ahead of its earnings report.

Stimulus headlines brought a nostalgic feel to the day's trading. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was quick to dismiss a $908B bipartisan proposal. The GOP is countering with a package of $332.7B that includes a second round of PPP loans and no stimulus checks and would repurpose $140B in unspent funds. That leaves both sides pretty much where they started, again.

The zig-zagging in stimulus was pointed to as a reason for the late slide in equities, but profit-taking was just as likely a reason. Before the stimulus headlines, Moderna had swung from up 20% into negative territory.

Bond yields, which surged during the day, stayed at elevated levels while the stimulus news hit. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 8 basis points to 0.92% and the 10-year to 2-year spread hit mid-November levels.

Rates helped Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), especially banks (NYSEARCA:KBE) +2.4% , finish near the top of the sectors.

Chip stocks bolstered Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) as Micron lifted guidance.

Among the megacaps, Tesla, Apple and Facebook rose more than 3%, with Facebook leading Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) to the top of the sector list.

Only Industrial (NYSEARCA:XLI) closed down, with a post-deal drop in IHS Markit weighing.