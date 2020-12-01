Hewlett Packard Enterprise EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $7.21B (flat Y/Y) beats by $340M.
  • Gross margin of 30.6% vs. consensus of 30.9% and Operating margin of 7.4% vs. consensus of 7.8%.
  • FY21 Guidance: Raises GAAP diluted net EPS outlook to $0.38 to $0.56 from $0.34 to $0.54 and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share outlook to $1.60 to $1.78 from $1.56 to $1.76. Reiterates free cash flow guidance range of $0.9B to $1.1B.
  • Press Release
