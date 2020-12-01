Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.10 .

Revenue of $377.52M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $15.66M .

Revenues from Subscription services of $302.9M (+34% Y/Y) beats consensus $295.1M and Professional services and Other of $74.6M beats consensus $66.2M.

Adj. operating margin of 41.2% vs. consensus of 38.5%.

Q4 2021 Guidance: Total revenues of $378-$380M; adj. operating income of $136-$138M; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67-$0.68.

2021 Guidance: Total revenues of $1,446-$1,448M; adj. operating income of $566-$568M; Non-GAAP EPS of $2.83-$2.84.

2022 Guidance: Total revenues of $378-$380M; Subscription services revenues of $1.39-$1.4B; adj. operating margin of roughly 37%.

Press Release