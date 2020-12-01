Box (NYSE:BOX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.06 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.07 .

Revenue of $196M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.73M .

Adj. Operating margin of 18%, Up 18% Points Y/Y.

Billings were $185.5M, an increase of 8% Y/Y.

Q4 2021 Guidance: Revenue: $196M - 197M, above $194.3M estimate; EPS: ($0.08 - 0.06); non-GAAP EPS: $0.16 - 0.18 vs $0.14 estimate.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance: Revenue: $768M - 769M vs $769M estimate; EPS: ($0.32 - 0.30); non-GAAP EPS: $0.64 - 0.66, above the $0.58 estimate.

Shares -5.07% .

