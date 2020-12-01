Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) signs a definitive agreement to acquire Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a deal with an enterprise value of about $27.7B.

Each Slack shareholder will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 Salesforce shares per share.

Salesforce expects the deal, which will be funded with a combination of new debt and cash on hand, to close during Q2 FY22.

"Stewart and his team have built one of the most beloved platforms in enterprise software history, with an incredible ecosystem around it,” says Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. “This is a match made in heaven. Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I’m thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes.”