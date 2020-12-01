Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) has dosed first participants in MANGROVE Phase 2 trial, evaluating GLPG2737 in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous cysts in the kidneys.

The 60-subject trial's primary objectives is assessment of the growth of total kidney volume over 52 weeks compared to placebo as well as overall safety and tolerability. Secondary measures include renal function, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics.

GLPG2737 is a CFTR inhibitor. The company says that CFTR channel inhibition might reduce cyst growth and enlargement.