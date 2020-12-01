Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced that it expects 2021 sales to be in the range of $610M and $625M vs. $670M consensus and EPS of between $1.20 and $1.25 vs. $1.60 consensus.

The company notes that based upon the midpoint of both 2020 and 2021 guidance, the above marks represent a 24.1% increase in net sales and a 49.1% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to 2020.

CEO outlook: "After a near suspension of new product introductions in 2020, we are jumpstarting our 2021 launch schedule with our Kate Spade signature scent, which previewed on Ulta's online platform in mid-November, followed by Macys.com and katespade.com in mid-December."

Source: Press Release