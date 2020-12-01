Fisker (NYSE:FSR) files with the SEC to sell up to 27.8M shares.

The offering consists of up to 9,360,000 shares of Class A shares that are issuable upon the exercise of warrants in connection with the IPO of Spartan Energy Acquisition at an exercise price of $11.50 per share and up to 18,400,000 shares of Class A shares that are issuable upon the exercise of 18,400,000 warrants originally issued in the IPO of Spartan at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.

The company will not receive the proceeds from the offering.

Shares of Fisker are down 0.66% in AH trading to $18.03.

SEC Form S-1/A