Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) moves up 8.37% AH on uplifting of Q4 revenue guidance to the range of $30-$33M, reflecting a significant increase of $12-$13M from its previously announced outlook.

This compares to consensus of $19.05M for the quarter. See full year revenue and EPS guidance here.

"The global impact of COVID has materially accelerated since we provided our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance in early November. We have seen higher capital demand worldwide and higher disposable demand in the US related to increased hospitalization rates," says president and CEO Joe Army.

This improved expectation implies FY20 revenue guidance in the range of $114.8-$117.8M, up from previous $102.8-$104.8M.

