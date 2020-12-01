At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) trades higher after topping Q3 revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA estimates.

Comparable sales were up 44.1% during the quarter and gross margin increased 950 bps compared to a year ago.

CEO update" "Our leverage ratio of 0.9x is our lowest ever as a public company and reflects continued strength in our business and the significant transformation of our balance sheet. Our inventory position is improving meaningfully, and fourth quarter performance to date has remained strong as our customers continue to find joy in refreshing their homes and decorating for the holidays... Longer term, I couldn’t be more excited about our ability to expand our market share in a large, highly fragmented and growing industry. We have the potential to grow our store base nearly three times larger, and our real estate opportunities are only getting stronger. We also believe we can drive revenue per store significantly higher through both our in-store and omnichannel strategies. With our unique, value-oriented offering, talented team members, and growing loyalty base, we can be the home décor retailer of choice for years to come."

No formal guidance was issued.

Shares of HOME are up 1.36% in AH trading.

