Dosing is underway in a 60-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, MANGROVE, evaluating Galapagos NV's (NASDAQ:GLPG) GLPG2737 in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the mean percent change from baseline in height-adjusted total kidney volume at week 52.

The estimated primary completion date is November 2022.

GLPG2737 inhibits a protein called cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR). Mutations in the gene that encodes it causes cystic fibrosis. CFTR inhibition is an antisecretory therapy for certain diarrheas like cholera and polycystic kidney disease.