BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) acquires all outstanding equity interests of Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, a brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for a range of industries.

The newly acquired firm generated annual revenue of ~$52.3M, and represents the largest new partnership in BRP's history.

The transaction brings BRP Group's total annualized revenue from 2020 announced partnerships to $173M and expands the company's middle-market business in the Pacific Northwest, Mid-Altlantic, and Northeast regions.

The acquisition also adds expertise across a number of high-growth industry verticals, including technology, not-for-profit, life sciences & healthcare, manufacturing and construction.

Conference call on Dec. 2 at 8:30 AM ET.

