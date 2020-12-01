Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) strikes a deal to sell Belle of Baton Rouge to CQ Holding Company, Inc.

Per the terms of the amended lease agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Baton Rouge will be removed from the GLPI Master Lease, and the rent payments to GLPI will remain unchanged. GLPI will retain ownership of the real estate of Belle of Baton Rouge.

The transaction is expected to close in the middle part of 2021 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.