Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) outshone its own Q3 beats with the concurrent announcement that the company plans to acquire Slack in a cash and stock deal with an enterprise value of $27.7B.

During Q3, Salesforce's total revenue was up 19% Y/Y in constant currency to $5.42B. Subscription and support sales were up 20% to $5.09B.

Cash from operations totaled $340M (+14%) and CRM ended the quarter with $9.49B in cash and equivalents.

Remaining performance obligations stood at $30.3B at quarter's end, up 17%.

For Q4, CRM guides revenue of $5.66B-5.675B vs. the $5.51B consensus and EPS of $0.73-0.74 vs. $0.86.

For Q1, Salesforce expects revenue of $5.68-5.715B vs. the $5.658B consensus.

The company raises its full-year guidance to include revenue of $21.1B-21.11B (prior: $20.7-20.8B; consensus: $20.78B) and EPS of $4.62-$4.63 (prior: $3.72-$3.74; consensus: $3.75).

CFO exit: CFO Mark Hawkins will retire, effective January 31. Current Chief Legal Officer Amy Weaver will then step into the CFO role.

Press release.

Previously: Salesforce.com EPS beats by $0.99, beats on revenue (Dec. 01 2020)

Previously: Salesforce acquiring Slack in $27.7B cash and stock deal (Dec. 01 2020)