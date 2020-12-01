London copper (HG1:COM) continues its torrid climb, +1.5% to $7,695/ton to yet another seven-year high, and Goldman Sachs says copper's current price strength is just the first leg of a structural bull market.

"This current price strength is not an irrational aberration," and the copper market should head into 2021 facing the tightest market conditions in a decade owing to a substantial deficit, followed by continued tight markets into 2022 and 2023, Goldman says, adding it is "highly probable" that copper will test the 2011 record high $10,170/mt by H1 2022.

Copper miner Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) rose as much as 4.2% intraday before settling +1.1% ; other copper gainers include HBM +5.2% , TECK +3.7% , OTCPK:GLNCY +4.8% , OTCPK:FQVLF +4.5% .

Other industrial metals such as aluminum, iron ore, steel, nickel, zinc also advanced, helping stocks such as AA +9.7% , CENX +7.7% , CLF +7.7% , VALE +7.4% , MT +7% , X +6.1% , RIO +3.9% , BHP +3.5% .

ETFs: JJCTF, DBB, CPER, JJN, JJC, JJM, JJT, JJU, RJZ, JJUB, UBM