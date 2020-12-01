Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has bounced back off an initial decline in early postmarket action following its fiscal Q4 earnings, where it beat expectations with revenues that stayed flat against an expected decline and raised guidance for the new fiscal year.

The company also says it will relocate headquarters to Houston (its largest employment hub), from its existing HQ in San Jose, Calif. A number of its Bay Area sites will be consolidated to the San Jose campus, and no layoffs are tied to the move.

Revenues of $7.21B were comparable to last year's $7.22B but topped the high end of consensus estimates ($7.03B), and the company noted "particular acceleration in key growth areas of our business," CEO Antonio Neri says. Revenues grew 6% sequentially (5% in constant currency), rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.

Non-GAAP gross margins slipped 270 basis points to 30.6%.

Cash flow from operations fell $685M to $747M, and free cash flow dropped $655M to $223M (but in line with company guidance).

Revenue by segment: Intelligent Edge, $786M (up 6%); High Performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems, $975M (up 25%); Compute, $3.2B (down 5%); Storage, $1.2B (down 3%); Advisory & Professional Services, $245M (down 9%); Financial Services, $849M (down 3%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

