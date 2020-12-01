B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) closes on the $550M acquisition of the well-known Crisco brand of oils and shortening from J. M. Smucker.

As part of the acquisition, B&G Foods also acquired a manufacturing facility and warehouse in Cincinnati, Ohio.

B&G Foods expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to EPS and free cash flow.

B&G Foods projects the acquired business will continue to benefit from increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and generate annual net sales of ~$270M, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $65M to $70M and EPS of $0.45 to $0.50.

At the midpoint of B&G Foods' 2021 projected adjusted EBITDA for the business, the acquisition represents a purchase price multiple of approximately 8.1X adjusted EBITDA.

