Genesco (NYSE:GCO) appoints Thomas A. George as the company's interim CFO and senior VP-Finance, effective Dec. 14, 2020.

He succeeds Melvin G. Tucker, whose resignation was effective Nov. 27, leading president and CEO Mimi E. Vaughn to currently serve as temporary CFO.

George served 9 years as CFO of global footwear company, Deckers Brands (NYSE:DECK), where the company doubled its revenue and increased its market capitalization fourfold during his tenure. He previously led the finances also at Oakley, the global eyewear brand and companies in the technology and medical device industries.