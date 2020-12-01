Citigroup (NYSE:C) is reshuffling its equities division as the company seeks to improve its ranking in league tables for stock trading.

Julia Raiskin will head equities-sales in the Asia Pacific region, Dirk Keijer will hold a similar role in Europe, and Cedric Pauwels will lead equities-sales efforts in the Americas, Bloomberg reports, citing a company memo.

Antonin Jullier will leave as global head of equity sales.

The reorganization is focused on helping the bank ascend to a top-four competitor in equities within two to three years, Fater Belbachir, who joined Citi from Barclays earlier this year to lead global equities trading, said in the memo.

"Delivering the firm and platform in a client-centric model is going to be critical for our success," Belbachir wrote.

In 2016, Citi set out to boost its market share with a goal of being fifth or sixth, up from about eighth or ninth at the time.

After years of investing, the bank currently ranks sixth in equities trading globally. Revenue, though, was ~$200M lower in 2019 than it was in 2015.

This year trading has benefited from volatile markets, boosting equities trading revenue by 18% to $2.8B in the first three quarters of 2020.

Also as part of the changes, Quentin Andre and Eduardo Martinez Campos will co-lead Citi's sales efforts for its global multi-asset group. Andre will also lead sales for global derivatives and delta one. Steve Roti will head sales for the structured equity solutions unit.