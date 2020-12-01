Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) say they will transfer their stock exchange listings from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market, citing their "ongoing commitment to reduce costs."

PAA common units and PAGP Class A shares will begin trading as Nasdaq-listed securities on Dec. 14 under their existing tickers.

Plains All American boasts "an incredibly strong financial position with the ability to drive long-term shareholder rewards," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.