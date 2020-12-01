The recent rally in stocks has billionaire Tilman Fertitta eyeing taking his casino and dining assets public, Bloomberg reports.

The casinos under Golden Nugget and restaurants under Landry's, like Morton's and Dos Caminos, could get a valuation of several billion dollars and Fertitta would retain a stake north of 50%.

Fertitta has not made a final decision, though, Bloomberg says, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Houston Rockets and other assets would not be part of any deal.

Golden Nugget merged online gambling operations, valued at $745M, with blank check company Lancadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) in the summer.