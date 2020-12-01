Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is 2.9 % lower postmarket after its Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines and issued upbeat guidance for the rest of the year.

Revenues rose more than 34% to $377.5M.

Billings were $270.9M, and ending deferred revenue was $331.2M, down from Q2's $421.2M.

Operating income (non-GAAP) rose 39% to $155.5M, and net income rose 32%, to $125.6M.

“As we look to the opportunities ahead, we plan to continue investing aggressively to hit our 2025 targets and drive a long runway of growth beyond," says CFO Brent Bowman.

Revenue breakout: Subscription services, $302.9M (up 34%); Professional services and other, $74.6M (up 37.7%).

Cash from operations came to $95.4M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $378M-$380M (above consensus for $367.8M) and EPS of $0.67-$0.68 (above expectations for $0.62).

For the full year, it forecasts EPS of $2.83-$2.84 (above consensus for $2.68), on revenues of $1.45B (vs. expectations for $1.42B).

