FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) says it launched a ~34.5M-share public offering, comprising more than 19.8M common shares offered by the company and nearly 14.7M common shares offered by certain selling stockholders.

FuelCell grants the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional ~5.17M common shares.

The company expects to use the proceeds to repay all outstanding amounts under its credit agreement with Orion Energy Partners.

Also, FuelCell discloses preliminary FQ4 (Oct.) revenues of $16M-$17.5M, below analyst consensus $18.5M and year-ago revenues of $11M.

FCEL -13.2% after-hours, following an 11.3% drop in today's regular trading.

The offering comes after FCEL shares hit a nearly two-year high $11.31 last week.