FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) says it launched a ~34.5M-share public offering, comprising more than 19.8M common shares offered by the company and nearly 14.7M common shares offered by certain selling stockholders.

FuelCell also grants the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional ~5.17M common shares.

The company expects to use the proceeds to repay all outstanding amounts under its credit agreement with Orion Energy Partners.

FCEL -13.2% after-hours, following an 11.3% drop in today's regular trading.

The offering comes after FCEL shares hit a nearly two-year high $11.31 last week.