NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is up 4.5% postmarket after its fiscal Q2 results came in easily ahead of expectations, as strong maintenance revenues more than offset a decline in product sales, and it guided for strong profits in the current quarter.

Revenues rose 3.6% to $1.42B, and billings rose 10%, to $1.46B.

Non-GAAP net income didn't decline as much as expected, falling to $236M from $257M.

“In the second quarter, NetApp again delivered strong results, successfully executing against our plan to scale our cloud business while growing in the storage market," says CEO George Kurian.

Revenue breakout: Product, $749M (down 2.9%); Software maintenance, $303M (up 19.3%); Hardware maintenance and other services, $364M (up 5.2%).

Public cloud services annualized revenue run rate hit $216M - up 200% Y/Y - and all-flash array run rate hit $2.5B (up 15%).

Cash from operations was $161M, up from -$53M a year ago, and liquidity stood at $3.65B at quarter'e end.

