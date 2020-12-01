Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) announces results of the stockholders’ elections related to special dividend of $8.20 per outstanding share of common stock as of the close of business on November 4, 2020.

The aggregate amount payable in the special dividend consists of ~$121.8M in cash and 35,386,723 shares of common stock, and was payable after the close of business on November 30, 2020.

Holders of 118,349,437 shares who elected to receive the special dividend in all cash or who made no election will receive $1.02924/share in cash and $7.17076/share in common stock.

Holders of 30,199,002 shares who elected to receive the special dividend in all shares will receive $8.20/share in common stock.