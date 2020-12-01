Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) announces the acquisition of Upserve Inc., a leading restaurant management cloud-software company based in Rhode Island and a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, for estimated total consideration of $430M, consisting of ~$123M in net cash and up to 5,895,365 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed.

Upserve for the trailing twelve-months generated revenue of ~$40M. Strategic deal grows Lightspeed’s mid-market hospitality footprint, adding over $40M in revenue and boosting overall GTV to more than $39B.

"We believe this acquisition will accelerate the product innovation that has enabled Lightspeed customers to tackle the greatest challenge to their industry in decades and will add exceptional leadership to our teams in anticipation of the economic recovery of the global hospitality industry," commented Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed.