The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 4.15M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 27.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.4M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 334K barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 132K barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 1.7M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

January WTI (CL1:COM) recently was $44.28/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $44.55/bbl.