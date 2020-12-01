Box (NYSE:BOX) has slipped 6.1% after hours despite a beat with its Q3 numbers and mostly in-line revenue guidance.

Revenues in Q3 edged expectations and rose double digits.

Remaining performance obligations at Oct. 31 were $755.9M (up 19%); deferred revenue was $354.4M (up 9%) and billings for Q3 were $185.5M, up 8% Y/Y.

The company swung to an operating profit of $35.2M (non-GAAP), vs. an operating loss of $0.5M a year ago.

Net income per share also turned positive, at $0.20 vs. a loss of $0.01/share a year ago.

“Our focus on driving more efficient growth allowed us to significantly improve operating margins and cash flow in Q3," says co-founder and CFO Dylan Smith. "We now expect our non-GAAP operating margin for the full year to be at least 14% of revenue, a 1,300 basis point improvement from one percent a year ago.”

Cash from operations jumped 407% to $45.1M. And free cash flow turned positive at $26.2M, up $27.9M from last year.

