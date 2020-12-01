Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MWK) acquires the leading e-commerce business brands Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, and Spiralizer from 9830 Macarthur, ZN Direct and Reliance Equities Group.

The acquisition comes at cash plus stock consideration, which includes $25M in cash, the issue of 4.22M of Mohawk common shares (6 months lockup) and a promissory note of ~$15.8M related to inventory acquired from the sellers.

The cash and common stock payment reflect an approximate 4x multiple on the acquired brands' trailing 12 months operating income of $13.1M as of Sep. 30, 2020; combined revenue was ~$77.5M for the same period.

"By acquiring the assets of these four strong brands, we are demonstrating how our M&A strategy can be a powerful factor in our growth and profitability going forward. The 43 new products we are adding to our portfolio are mainly part of the home and kitchen small appliances category and will expand our existing large appliance product portfolio," says co-founder and CEO Yaniv Sarig.

On the addition of these brands, Mohawk has raised its FY2020 revenue guidance to the range of $180-$190M, up from the previous $175-$185M, vs. the consensus of $180.91M.

The company continues to expect to generate positive Adj. EBITDA in the Q4 2020, excluding one-time items for transaction-related costs of the acquisition.

FY 2021 Guidance: Net revenue expected to be in the range of $290-$320M vs. consensus of $222.12M.

Also, Mohawk refinances its loan term, raising gross proceeds of $38M exchange for the senior secured note (principal amount $43M) that warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,864,133 shares of the company’s common stock at a strike price of $9.01/share, representing 27.6% premium to Nov. 30 close of $7.06.

Stock up 12.48% AH.

The company will hold a conference call tomorrow (Dec. 2) at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Mohawk Group EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Nov. 9)