Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) has named Kevin Stephens as a new independent director.

That's part of a previously announced board transition plan.

“Crown Castle will benefit greatly from Kevin’s extensive experience in the fiber and telecommunications industry as we continue to scale our fiber operations and invest in assets that will help support the development of nationwide 5G networks," says Chairman J. Landis Martin.

Stephens most recently has served as executive VP and president of Business Services for Altice USA, where he was responsible for $1.4B in annual revenue. He previously served as an executive with Suddenlink Communications.