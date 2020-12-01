Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded $39M State Route 74 Ortega highway widening project by the California Department of Transportation in Lake Elsinore, California.

“This section of State Route 74, which connects Interstate 15 and Interstate 5, is narrow and winding, so the addition of shoulders and rumble strips will improve safety for the traveling public,” says Regional VP Brad Williams. “This project is an internal joint venture between our Desert Cities and South Coast regions, so each team brings their unique expertise to this partnership with Caltrans.”

Construction is expected to begin in Feb. 2021 through to conclude in Jun. 2022.