ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it plans to lay off ~25% of its Houston headquarters staff starting as early as Feb. 1, as it cut costs and prepares to acquire Concho Resources early next year.

"The process to determine the exact number of impacted employees is ongoing," Conoco says. "However, we anticipate the number of reductions in Houston could meet the threshold of 500 or more."

Those who are leaving the combined company will receive 60-days advance notice, severance as well as services to help workers find new jobs.

Conoco has emerged as one of the stronger independent oil producers, but it is not immune from the oil price slump and has reduced production 22% over the past year, meaning fewer employees are needed.

Conoco and Concho "merged at the right time into a more efficient business," Fun Trading writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.