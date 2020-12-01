Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) -21.5% post-market after Trucks.com reports of further delays in the U.S. Postal Service process to award contracts for new mail trucks.

According to the report, the Postal Service says it expects to reach a contract with one or more of the teams bidding for the business in the federal government's FQ2 2021, which works out to Q1 2021.

The agency previously said it would award the business early this year but then delayed to the end of 2020 because of the pandemic; it also missed several targets for awarding the contract in 2018 and 2019.

The USPS has said the contract could be worth more than $6B to build as many as 180K delivery vans; it also could split the giant order between multiple parties.

Seeking Alpha just posted a bearish analysis of Workhorse from ValueStreet Research, which says the stock's market cap does not justify the excessive valuation.