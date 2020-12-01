Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) tells the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it wants to withdraw its application to build the Permian Global Access natural gas pipeline in Texas and Louisiana, saying "current market conditions do not support the economic thresholds to pursue the pipeline at this time."

The 625-mile pipeline was designed to transport up to 2.3B cf/day of gas from the Permian Basin in west Texas and eastern New Mexico to southwest Louisiana near where Tellurian wants to build the Driftwood LNG export plant.

In addition to the Permian Global Access pipeline, Tellurian also has proposed to build the 4B cf/day Driftwood, 2B cf/day Haynesville Global Access and 2B cf/day Delhi Connector gas pipelines in Louisiana.

The company has estimated the Permian pipe would have cost ~$4.2B, Driftwood $2.3B and Haynesville and Delhi ~$1.4B each.

The decision comes a day after the company announced President and CEO Meg Gentle will leave the company.