BHP says it awarded a five-year contract to Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to power five liquefied natural gas-powered ships carrying iron ore to China from Western Australia, following a tender process it issued last year.

BHP Chief Commercial Officer Vandita Pant says the LNG-fueled vessels should help the company cut carbon emissions by 30% on a per voyage basis vs. a conventionally-fueled voyage on the same route, and contribute to the miner's 2030 goal to support 40% emissions intensity reduction of BHP-chartered shipping of its products.

The contract is BHP's first such LNG supply agreement; the company's pivot towards LNG is part of a plan to cut carbon emissions and meet International Maritime Organization regulations on a 0.5% sulfur limit in marine fuels that took effect this past January.

Pant says the contract with Shell should account for as much as 10% of forecast Asian LNG bunker demand in FY 2023.

BHP is an "increasingly diversified commodities play offering a sustainable 5% yield," Opal Investment Research writes in a bullish report recently posted on Seeking Alpha.