Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 sets fresh record high
Dec. 01, 2020 11:46 PM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.17%.
- China +0.09%.
- Hong Kong -0.22%.
- Australia +0.01%. Economy expanded 3.3% in the July-September quarter as the country recovered from pandemic lockdowns.
- Asian shares advanced Wednesday after Wall Street kicked off December with more milestones, as a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite to new highs.
- Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 1.1% to 3,662.45, with Big Tech companies and banks driving a big part of the rally. The strong opening to December follows a 10.8% surge for the broad index in November, marking its best month since April. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.3% to 12,355.11. Both indexes beat the record highs they set on Friday. Treasury yields also rose in another sign of optimism from investors.
- News that former Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen had accepted President-Elect Joe Biden's nomination to be his treasury secretary also lifted sentiment, analysts said.
- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report that the world economy will bounce back to its pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, though the recovery will be uneven across the countries and many risks remain.
- European regulators could approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech within four weeks. The companies have already asked for approval to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December. Moderna is also asking U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Most emerging Asian currencies advanced after an overnight rally in U.S. stocks.
